Escalating tensions as hundreds of Israeli tanks positioned near Gaza Border inch forward

Media reports that the skies above Gaza have witnessed a surge in activity, ribbon-like black burning smoke going up into the clouds, signalling the situation's intensity. On the ground scores of dead bodies still need to be identified and buried but most of the area is now like a ghost city in north Gaza.

The distinctive buzz of surveillance drones and the roar of Israeli military planes heading for Gaza have become all too familiar to the residents with no electricity, and a shortage of food and drinking water. These sorties are often followed by distant booms, further exacerbating the atmosphere of uncertainty and bringing panic and fear among the residents.

The Gaza Strip, under the control of Hamas, is situated just 11 kilometres from the border wire marking its territory. Hundreds of thousands of Israeli troops have taken up positions in anticipation of a full-scale incursion, but the exact timing remains shrouded in secrecy and chances are that anytime a major assault can take place.

Egypt says they will not open the route even for foreign nationals until the aid is allowed to enter Gaza.