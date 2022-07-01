EU to trace crypto assets to prevent money laundering, terror financing

The negotiators reached a provisional deal on a new bill aiming to ensure that crypto transfers can always be traced and suspicious transactions blocked.

“This new regulation strengthens the European framework to fight money-laundering, reduces the risks of fraud and makes crypto-asset transactions more secure,” said Ernest Urtasun, co-rapporteur for the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON).

The EU travel rule will ensure that crypto assets service providers can prevent and detect sanctioned addresses and that transfers of crypto-assets are fully traceable, Urtasun said in a statement.