‘Europe entering plausible endgame to COVID pandemic’

Copenhagen: The director of the World Health Organisation’s Europe office said on Thursday the continent is now entering a plausible endgame to the pandemic and that the number of coronavirus deaths is starting to plateau.

Dr. Hans Kluge said at a media briefing that there is a singular opportunity for countries across Europe to take control of COVID-19 transmission due to three factors: high levels of immunisation due to vaccination and natural infection, the virus’ tendency to spread less in warmer weather and the lower severity of the omicron variant.