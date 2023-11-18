Evacuations begin at Al-Shifa Hospital amid search operation by Israeli forces

New Delhi, Nov 18: Hundreds of patients and others have evacuated the Al-Shifa hospital, which has been under scrutiny by Israeli forces for several days.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, despite the evacuation, 120 patients, including premature babies, remain at Al-Shifa Hospital. Dr Ahmed El Mokhallalati, an Irish-Palestinian doctor working at the hospital, revealed to BBC that he and five colleagues are staying with the remaining patients.

He explained, “Many patients cannot leave the hospital as they are in the ICU beds or the baby incubators.” El Mokhallalati asserted that the Israeli military had ordered everyone to leave.

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) countered the allegations, stating that it had agreed to a request from the hospital’s director to facilitate the evacuation of Gazans via a “secure route.” The IDF emphasized that it never ordered the evacuation of patients or medical teams. They asserted that medical staff would stay with patients unable to evacuate, and additional provisions, including food, water, and humanitarian assistance, were being provided.

The Red Cross has been contacted for assistance, but details regarding whether patients will stay in the hospital or be transferred to a safe makeshift facility remain unknown. Communication from the hospital has become limited, and the Israeli military has yet to provide further details.

Israeli troops have been conducting search operations at Al-Shifa, claiming that Hamas has a command centre in tunnels beneath the hospital. At the same time, some weapon stashes have been found that Hamas denies. The situation at Al-Shifa Hospital continues to unfold amid conflicting accounts and growing concerns for the well-being of patients and medical staff.

Air Strike Claims Lives of 26 Palestinians

In an incident near Khan Younis early on Saturday, approximately 26 Palestinians lost their lives in an airstrike, as reported by a health official in the city. The director of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis confirmed that the facility had received the bodies of 26 individuals, with 23 others sustaining serious injuries, following the air strike on a residential building in Hamad town to the northwest of the city, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa. Wafa also reported bombardments in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza and Rafah near the border with Egypt.

In the preceding days, the Israeli military had been issuing warnings through leaflets, urging people to evacuate Khan Younis. The city, the largest in southern Gaza, witnessed a mass exodus of hundreds of thousands of residents who were instructed to leave the north.

BBC reported that Mark Regev, an advisor to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, conveyed to US media that while Israeli troops would need to enter the city to eliminate Hamas tunnels and bunkers, residents of Khan Younis were encouraged to move west. He mentioned the possibility of tents and a field hospital being available in the west, expressing confidence that those who relocated would not have to move again.

The Gaza health ministry reported that more than 12,000 people have lost their lives in the territory since the commencement of Israel’s campaign against Hamas. Additionally, many more are feared to be missing under the rubble of Gazan buildings. The conflict intensified after Hamas carried out attacks on October 7, resulting in the deaths of over 1,200 people and the taking of more than 200 hostages.

Israel Agrees to Limited Fuel Supply for Gaza Amidst Growing Humanitarian Concerns

Israel has announced its agreement to allow two fuel lorries per day into Gaza, to allow aid workers to work to avert a potential collapse of the sewage system and mitigate the risk of disease among its troops.

According to the US government, this agreement translates to approximately 140,000 Liters every two days, with 120,000 Liters allocated for fuelling aid vehicles and supporting various humanitarian initiatives. The remaining 20,000 Liters are earmarked for powering communication networks in the region.

Despite this arrangement, aid agencies express deep concern, asserting that the provided fuel is grossly insufficient to sustain their critical humanitarian operations. As fears of widespread starvation intensify, desperate searches for food become a stark reality for many in Gaza.

Compounding the crisis, communication networks in Gaza experienced a significant outage lasting over a day. Telecom firms in Gaza are also grappling with a fuel shortage for power generation and are unable to sustain phone and internet networks. However, partial restoration of signals has since been achieved.

Families March in Desperation as Hostage Crisis in Gaza Deepens

An air of panic grips the families and friends of hostages held in Gaza as they embark on a around 70 km protest march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, seeking the release of their loved ones. The journey is set to conclude at Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office on Saturday, where they plan to demand immediate action.

The distress intensifies as the Israeli military discovers the body of a second woman held captive by Hamas during a search near al-Shifa hospital. Reports of additional hostage deaths further escalate the sense of urgency. The Tanzanian government confirms the tragic death of Clemence Felix Mtenga, a student taken hostage by Hamas on October 7. The circumstances of the 22-year-old’s death remain unclear, and the foreign ministry is in contact with Israel regarding the fate of the other Tanzanian hostage, Joshua Mollel.

The assault by Hamas resulted in the abduction of over 230 hostages, with at least 1,200 casualties. Families and friends of Israeli hostages take to the streets, marching cross-country from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in a plea for their release. Their one demand is echoed in the words on military-style dog tags worn by many: “Bring them home now.”

A glimmer of hope had emerged as the US President had hinted at a potential deal through Qatari to bring some hostages home, mostly women and children; however, trickling reports of deaths of hostages is bringing more panic amongst the families of the hostages expressing of their desperate plea for the safe return of their loved ones.