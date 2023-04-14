Even mild Covid infection can cause sudden hearing loss: Study

"My experience shows that even people who have a minor Covid-19 infection could be at risk of potentially permanent and debilitating long-term effects. High quality, person-centred care is so critical."

Previous studies have linked SSNHL with Covid-19, as well as a potential side effect of Covid vaccination, but the evidence is still limited, Gibson said.

Gibson said that despite working in health education, she was not aware of Covid-19 causing hearing loss.

"This was a shocking experience for me that had a significant impact on my quality of life for several months as I had never had any problems with hearing before; not even an ear infection.

"I was unable to drive a car while experiencing severe vertigo. I needed to reduce my workload, negotiate flexible working hours with my employers and take a leave of absence from study. This was all due to a mild Covid-19 infection.

"I was worried that the hearing loss would be permanent and that I would need a hearing aid. I now feel very nervous about a second Covid-19 infection. What if I experience this again, or even worse?"

According to the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, sudden sensorineural hearing loss - also known as sudden deafness - occurs when you lose your hearing very quickly, typically only in one ear.

It can happen instantly or over a span of several days. People can experience mild hearing impairment or total loss of hearing and it may be temporary or permanent.

After experiencing the sudden hearing loss Gibson was referred to an otolaryngologist (an ear, nose, and throat doctor, or an ENT) who confirmed SSNHL.