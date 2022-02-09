Everest glaciers losing ice, thinning at alarming rate: Study

"Using micro radiocarbon dating, researchers estimated that the age of ice in the glacier was about 2000 years old. Over the past two thousand years, ice accumulation was the equivalent of 27 mm of water per year, and an overall net thinning of the equivalent of 55 m of water measured since the mid-1800s but accelerating in recent decades," the study said.



South Col Glacier lies at one of the sunniest spots in the world. Melting here can be up to 20 times faster when snow cover disappears, and the bare glacier ice is exposed. This is especially important for glaciers like this one that get very little snowfall. "The rate of ice loss measured is more than 80 times faster than the 2000 years it took to form this thickness of ice," it said.



With estimated thinning rates of nearly 2 m per year even glaciers such as South Col Glacier, which is located at the highest point in the world, may vanish by mid-century. Moreover, the study also shows the importance of snow cover and how quickly things can change for high mountain glaciers when it disappears.



"This warming will have a cumulative effect on the experience of climbing Mt Everest. Some areas of the route's surface will gradually change from snowpack to ice to exposed bedrock, and avalanches will become dynamic because ice is more brittle. The long-term effect on the availability and stability of these water towers which will impact downstream communities is of major concern," it said.



"This tipping sensitivity and increased mass loss of glaciers, particularly at the world's highest elevations, where temperatures never rise above zero degree Celsius, is a wake-up call for us all. It also shows the importance of direct measurements on glaciers to increase our understanding of the processes when forecasting how these landforms will respond to changing climate," said Tenzing Chogyal Sherpa, Remote Sensing and Geoinformation Associate, ICIMOD.



Glaciers in the Himalayas make a significant contribution to water resources for millions of people. Most previous studies have focused on glaciers at lower altitudes that are easier to access. These show a strong trend of shrinking, with an accelerating rate in recent years. Earlier work on high altitude glaciers has relied on satellite measurements. However, with the information we now have from the weather stations and the ice core, it is clear that even the highest glaciers are melting rapidly and at an accelerating rate. These changes will have tremendous consequences on people's livelihoods and wellbeing.