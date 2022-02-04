Ex-Labour peer jailed for child sex offences in UK

Passing sentence, Justice Lavender said his actions had had “profound and lifelong effects” on the victims. The court heard Lord Ahmed, who was tried under his birth name Nazir Ahmed, attempted to rape the girl twice in the early 1970s, when he was aged 16 or 17 but she was much younger. The attack on the boy, who was aged under 11 at the time, also happened during the same period.

The 64-year-old had denied the charges, calling them a “malicious fiction”, but a phone recording of a conversation between the two victims in 2016 showed they were not “made-up”. The judge said the offences were “so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified”.