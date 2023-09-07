Ex-SL Prez Gotabaya denies charges over Easter Sunday killings

Colombo: Former Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa responding to newest UK's Channel 4 TV documentary which allegedly connected him to IS-affiliated local Islamic extremists' 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, has said that the allegations were "absurd".

A day after the release of the controversial TV documentary titled "Sri Lanka's Easter Bombings" by Channel 4 which alleged coordinated explosions of six suicide bomb attacks killing over 270 and injuring over 500 both locals and foreigners at three churches and three star-class hotels intended to create insecurity and instability in the country to bring Rajapaksa to power at the 2019 elections.

Based on a series of interviews by whistleblowers and former security officials, Channel 4 claimed that the current head of Sri Lanka's Military Intelligence Maj Gen Suresh Sallay allegedly hatched a plot with the IS-affiliated group of Sri Lankan Islamic extremists to prove that the country's security was in tatters.