Explained: Sun did not break off its chunk, just a normal solar activity

Washington, Feb 13: The Sun did not shed a chunk of it as being reported and what was spotted was a normal "solar prominence" activity on its surface.

A solar prominence (also known as a filament when viewed against the solar disk) is a large, bright feature extending outward from the Sun's surface.

Prominences are anchored to the Sun's surface in the photosphere, and extend outwards into the Sun's hot outer atmosphere, called the corona.

Reports last week surfaced that NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) caught "a piece of Sun being broken off" from its surface.

A tweet by astronomer Dr Tamitha Skov, accompanied by footage of the Sun captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, claimed: "Talk about Polar Vortex! Material from a northern prominence just broke away from the main filament & is now circulating in a massive polar vortex around the north pole of our Star".