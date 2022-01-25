EXPLAINER: Why Yemen's war has spilled into the Emirates

The attacks underscore how the war that has ground on for over seven years in the corner of the Arabian Peninsula can flare into a regional danger. One of this week's attacks targeted an Emirati military base hosting US and British forces.

Already, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of civilians and fighters in Yemen and created a years-long humanitarian disaster in the Arab world's poorest country.

The war pits the internationally recognised government, backed by a coalition including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. It began in September 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of northern Yemen.

At the time with American backing, the coalition entered the war in March 2015 to support the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, whose forces and other loosely allied militias hold the south.

Here's a look at the latest developments.

WHY HAS THE WAR ESCALATED?

The Houthis blame the Emirates for significant recent battlefield losses inside Yemen, that have virtually ended their efforts to complete control of the country's north.

Primarily, they are looking to retaliate after their offensive aiming to seize the crucial central Yemeni city of Marib floundered.

The Houthis launched the offensive last year, and at times it looked like they might succeed in taking the city from the government.

Capturing Marib would have sealed their control over the entire north of Yemen, brought the province's relative wealth into their hands and given them leverage in future peace negotiations.

Despite suffering heavy casualties from coalition airstrikes, the Houthis reached just outside the city. The coalition stepped up ground support to the city's defenders.

But the tide only really turned when Emirati-backed forces known as the Giants Brigade made a concerted push in the southern province of Shabwa this month.

They pushed out the Houthis and reclaimed Shabwa, then cut off key Houthi supply lines in Marib province and are now advancing into the province.