Explosions reported in Kiev as Russian assault continues

"They haven't from our best estimates made any appreciable progress in the last 24 to 36 hours."



He said that the delay may be due to the forces "regrouping themselves and reassessing the progress that they have not made and how to make up the lost time".



He added that "logistics and sustainment challenges" and "resistance from the Ukrainians" were also factors.



Unverified reports indicate that the soldiers are running out of fuel and food.



Officials in regions that have fallen to Russia have claimed that troops are ransacking supermarkets for provisions and that the meals provided to them by the military are expired.