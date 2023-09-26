FBI warned prominent US Sikhs of threats after Nijjar's killing in Canada

Washington, Sep 26: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned at least three Americans active in the Sikh community that their lives were in danger in the immediate aftermath of the murder of a "Sikh activist" in Canada last June, a media report said.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has blamed the apparent assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on the Indian government, as assessment that has reportedly been backed by Canadian and US intelligence sources and has created a rupture in Ottawa’s relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, The Guardian reported.
The shocking accusation that India carried out an extrajudicial murder on Canadian soil -- an allegation that has been denied by India -- has prompted a re-examination of threats against Sikh separatists around the world, as well as Sikh activists' claims of suspicious deaths in the UK and Pakistan in the weeks before the murder, the media outlet reported.