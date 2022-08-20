Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge as rivalry warms up north

Washington: The first surprise, for the Finnish conscripts and officers taking part in a NATO-hosted military exercise in the Arctic this spring: the sudden roar of a U.S. Marine helicopter assault force, touching down in a field right next to the Finns' well-hidden command post.

The second surprise: Spilling out of their field headquarters, the Finnish Signal Corps communications workers and others inside routed the U.S.

Marines the Finns' designated adversary in the NATO exercise and members of America's professional and premier expeditionary force in the mock firefight that followed.