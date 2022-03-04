Fire out, no radiation released | ‘3 Ukrainian troops killed, 2 wounded in Russian attack on nuclear plant’

Kyiv, Mar 4: The Ukrainian state nuclear company on Friday said that three Ukrainian troops were killed and two wounded in the Russian attack at the Zaporizhzhia plant.
International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said two people were injured in the blaze that broke out.
Ukrainian firefighters extinguished the blaze at Europe's biggest nuclear plant that was ignited by a Russian attack and no radiation was released, U.N. And Ukrainian officials said, as Russian forces pressed their campaign to cripple the country despite global condemnation.
Russian forces pressed their campaign to cripple the country despite global condemnation.
The International Atomic Energy Agency's director-general, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said Friday the building hit by a Russian “projectile” at the Zaporizhzhia plant was “not part of the reactor” but instead a training center at the plant.
Nuclear officials from Sweden to China said no radiation spikes had been reported, as did Grossi. Ukrainian officials have said Russian troops took control of the overall site, but the plant's staff were continuing to ensure its operations. Grossi said the Ukrainians were in control of the reactor.