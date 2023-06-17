First batch of tactical nuclear weapons moved to Belarus: Putin

Putin said that transferring the tactical nuclear warheads would be completed by the end of the summer, the British news broadcaster reported.



The Russian President said that the move was about "containment" and to remind anyone "thinking of inflicting a strategic defeat on us".



When asked by the forum's moderator about the possibility of using those weapons, he replied: "Why should we threaten the whole world? I have already said that the use of extreme measures is possible in case there is a danger to Russian statehood."

