Powerful quake kills 12 in Pakistan, Afghanistan

Ensuing landslides have also blocked roads in the city of Abbotabad as well as the Karakoram Highway in the Harban area of Kohistan.



Major Pakistani cities, including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Muzaffarabad, Peshawar, Haripur, Mardan, Chitral, Charsadda, also felt the quake.



Videos from Islamabad show panic-stricken people, especially those living in high-rises, rushing out of their homes, reports Dawn news.



According to initial reports, cracks appeared in the Al-Janaat Mall in Rawalpindi and buildings in Islamabad.



Following the earthquake, emergency response centres were established and an emergency was declared in hospitals in northwest Pakistan.



Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif ordered the National Disaster Management Authority and other institutions to be ready to deal with any emergency.



Meanwhile in Afghanistan, two people died in the Takhar province and a third fatality was reported in Laghman.



Spokesman for the Public Health Ministry Sharafat Zaman Amar on Wednesday said that at least 44 people were also injured, adding that the number of casualties might increase as search and rescue operations are currently underway.



Acting Interior Minister Sarajudin Haqqani has instructed concerned bodies to provide humanitarian aid to the affected families.



The tremors were also felt strongly across north India, from Kashmir to Delhi-NCR and reports poured in on social media about people reporting fans and appliances swaying, while many ran out of their houses.



There were no reports of any casualties or injuries in India.

