Flexible working hours can benefit productivity, work-life balance: ILO

The report, titled ‘Working Time and Work-Life Balance Around the World’, is the first of its kind. It provides a comprehensive review of both main aspects of working time -- working hours and working time arrangements -- and their effects on workers’ work-life balance, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the report, a substantial portion of the global workforce is now working either long or short hours when compared to a standard eight-hour day or 40-hour working week.