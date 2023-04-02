Forest fires break out across South Korea

Seoul: Forest fires broke out across South Korea on Sunday due to dry and windy weather in spring, a media report said.

According to the KFS real-time forest fire information website, a total of 30 forest fires broke out across the country at 3:30 p.m. local time (0630 GMT), Yonhap News Agency reported.

Among the total, 15 fires had been extinguished. The government issued a special dry weather warning. A relatively large fire occurred at 11:53 a.m. local time (0253 GMT) on Mount Inwang in Seoul, a mountain near the previous location of the country’s presidential office, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting the KFS.

The firefighting authorities had tried to bring it under control for over three hours, mobilising hundreds of officials, nine helicopters and other equipment.