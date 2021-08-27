Former Afghan minister now delivers pizzas in Germany

As per a Hindustan Times report, Sadat moved to Leipzig in December last year after quitting the Ashraf Ghani cabinet he had joined in 2018.

Al Jazeera Arabic shared on its Twitter handle pictures of Sadat riding a bicycle delivering pizzas in Leipzig.

Moreover, Sky News confirmed from Sadat that these were indeed his pictures in the German city.

Sadat said his story will serve as a "catalyst" to change the way high-ranking people live their lives in Asia and the Arab world.

As per the HT report, Sadat holds two master's degrees in Communications and Electronic Engineering from Oxford University. The ex-Afghan minister has worked for 23 years in the field of communications with more than 20 companies, in 13 countries, including Saudi Arabia, for Aramco and the Saudi Telecom Company, the report said.