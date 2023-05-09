Former Pak PM Imran Khan arrested

Islamabad: Based on orders by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested by the Pakistan Rangers from outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

Khan had travelled to Islamabad earlier in the day from his Lahore residence to appear before the IHC seeking bail in the Al-Qadir trust case lodged by the NAB.

However, upon his arrival at the IHC, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was arrested by the Rangers and took him to the NAB office. According to NAB officials, arrest warrants for the former premier in the Al-Qadir trust case were issued on May 1.