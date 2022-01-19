France's Macron calls for EU plan to ease Russia tensions

Strasbourg (France), Jan 19: French President Emmanuel Macron called Wednesday on the European Union to quickly draw up a new security plan containing proposals to help ease tensions with Russia, as concern mounts that Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning an invasion of Ukraine.
The EU must in coming weeks complete a European proposal building a new security and stability order," Macron said. "We should build it among Europeans, then share it with our allies in the framework of NATO, and then propose it for negotiation to Russia.
Macron's remarks to EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, France, came the day after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the military organisation was in the process of finalizing its own security proposals. Stoltenberg hopes to set up a series of meetings with Russia in the near future.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Kyiv on Wednesday and plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva on Friday.
Macron told European Parliament members that France and Germany were working to revive the format for talks between Russia and Ukraine that have been aimed at ensuring full respect of a 2015 peace agreement between the two countries.
France and Germany's efforts in 2015 helped end large-scale hostilities in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting Russia-backed separatists since 2014. But the conflict, which has left around 14,000 dead, has simmered.