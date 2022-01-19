France's Macron calls for EU plan to ease Russia tensions

The EU must in coming weeks complete a European proposal building a new security and stability order," Macron said. "We should build it among Europeans, then share it with our allies in the framework of NATO, and then propose it for negotiation to Russia.

Macron's remarks to EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, France, came the day after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the military organisation was in the process of finalizing its own security proposals. Stoltenberg hopes to set up a series of meetings with Russia in the near future.