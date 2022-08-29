Fresh Covid outbreak: China shuts world's biggest electronics wholesale market

The South China Morning Post reported that the suspension of business operations at Huaqiangbei is part of a series of broader measures initiated by the Shenzhen government to contain the outbreak.



However, the closure adds new risks to supply chains, as the hi-tech industry accounted for 20 per cent of Shenzhen's gross domestic product in 2020.



The Huaqiangbei district, which is a global electronics sourcing centre, has been ordered to shut from Monday to Thursday.