From Brexit messiah to pariah, Boris Johnson quits as UK PM

A strong cheerleader for closer India-UK relations, Johnson will no doubt be remembered in New Delhi for not only his close friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also for pushing along free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations towards a Diwali 2022 deadline.

As we have seen at Westminster, the herd instinct is powerful and when the herd moves, it moves and my friends in politics no one is remotely indispensable and our brilliant Darwinian system will produce another leader, equally committed to taking this country forward through tough times," said Johnson in his resignation speech on the steps of Downing Street, blaming the machinations of his party colleagues for his exit after a new leader is elected.

Ironically, the 58-year-old Conservative Party MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in London since 2015 himself took charge at 10 Downing Street in July 2019 after spearheading a similar coup against then incumbent, former Prime Minister Theresa May.

The Brexiteer who served as Foreign Secretary in Theresa May's Cabinet had stepped down in protest against her Brexit deal with the European Union (EU), triggering a leadership election within the Tory party.

His thumping mandate in that party vote was reinforced by the British electorate in a snap general election in December 2019, which Johnson won with a whopping majority on the promise to Get Brexit Done .

We are going to energise the country. We are going to get Brexit done, Johnson declared, in his characteristic bluster.