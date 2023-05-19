G7 leaders reaffirm commitment to achieve world without nuclear weapons

In their statement 'Hiroshima Action Plan', the G7 leaders condemned Russia's "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and undermining of arms control regimes" and stated their intent to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus.

They stressed that any use of nuclear weapons or threats of use by Russia in the context of its aggression against Ukraine is deemed inadmissible.

"We underscore the importance of the 77-year record of non-use of nuclear weapons. Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, undermining of arms control regimes, and stated intent to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus are dangerous and unacceptable," the statement said. Recalling the statement in Bali of all G20 leaders, including Russia, the statement said, "We reiterate our position that threats by Russia of nuclear weapon use, let alone any use of nuclear weapons by Russia, in the context of its aggression against Ukraine are inadmissible."