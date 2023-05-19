G7 leaders reaffirm commitment to achieve world without nuclear weapons

Tokyo, May 19: The G7 leaders (Group of Seven) on Friday came together in Hiroshima to issue a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to achieving a world without nuclear weapons while ensuring security for all, according to a White House statement.
The document, the first of its kind with a specific focus on nuclear disarmament, highlights the importance of transparency, non-proliferation and diplomacy in realizing this goal.
"I have welcomed my fellow G7 leaders to Hiroshima. After touring the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, we spoke with atomic bomb survivors and offered flowers at the Peace Memorial Park. This was an opportunity to send out a powerful message to the world about the G7's commitment to achieving a World Without Nuclear Weapons as the G7 leaders deepened their understanding of the tragic realities of the atomic bombing," tweeted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
In their statement 'Hiroshima Action Plan', the G7 leaders condemned Russia's "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and undermining of arms control regimes" and stated their intent to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus.
They stressed that any use of nuclear weapons or threats of use by Russia in the context of its aggression against Ukraine is deemed inadmissible.
"We underscore the importance of the 77-year record of non-use of nuclear weapons. Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, undermining of arms control regimes, and stated intent to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus are dangerous and unacceptable," the statement said. Recalling the statement in Bali of all G20 leaders, including Russia, the statement said, "We reiterate our position that threats by Russia of nuclear weapon use, let alone any use of nuclear weapons by Russia, in the context of its aggression against Ukraine are inadmissible."
"We further express our profound concern over Russia's attempt to control Ukraine's nuclear facilities, which poses serious nuclear safety and security risks and is in total disregard of Ukraine's right under the NPT to pursue peaceful uses of nuclear energy," added the statement.
Calling Russia to "recommit - in words and deeds - to the principles enshrined in that Statement," it recalled the Joint Statement of the Leaders of the Five Nuclear- Weapon States issued on January 3, 2022, on 'Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Races', and affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.
"Our security policies are based on the understanding that nuclear weapons, for as long as they exist, should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression and prevent war and coercion," added the statement.
Additionally, the G7 leaders expressed regret over Russia's decision to undermine the New START Treaty and called for its full implementation. Concerns were raised about China's increasing nuclear arsenal build-up without transparency.
"In this regard, Japan's 'Hiroshima Action Plan' is a welcome contribution. We deeply regret Russia's decision to undermine the New START Treaty, and call on Russia to enable a return to full implementation of the Treaty. At the same time, China's accelerating build-up of its nuclear arsenal without transparency nor meaningful dialogue poses a concern to global and regional stability," added the statement.
Transparency measures were emphasized in the statement, with the G7 leaders commending the United States, France, and the United Kingdom for providing data on their nuclear forces.