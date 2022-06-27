G7 leaders unveil USD 600 billion plan to rival China's Belt and Road Initiative in developing nations

The Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) unveiled on Sunday here during the G7 Summit relaunches a scheme unveiled at last year's G7 talks in England.

President Biden said the plan would deliver returns for everyone.

"Today, the nations of the G7 launched the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII)," Biden said.

"Collectively, we aim to mobilise nearly USD 600 billion from the G7 by 2027 to invest in critical infrastructure that improves lives and delivers real gains for all of our people," he tweeted.

"I want to be clear the G7's announcement of a new global infrastructure partnership isn't aid or charity. It's an investment that will deliver returns for everyone including the American people and boost all of our economies," Biden tweeted.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's multi-trillion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has been criticised for hitting many developing nations with too much debt.

The PGII has been hailed as a way to counter China's ambitious BRI. Launched by President Xi in 2013, the BRI provides financing for emerging countries to build infrastructure like ports, roads and bridges.