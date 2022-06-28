G7 vows to back Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’

Krun (Germany): The G7 leaders, who have gathered in Germany for their ongoing Summit, promised to continue providing Ukraine with "financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support" and stand with the war-torn nation "for as long as it takes" in the face of Russia's continued invasion of Kiev.
In a joint statement issued on Monday, the leaders said that the G7 is "steadfast in our solidarity with Ukraine, and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to support the government and people of Ukraine in their courageous defence of their country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in their fight for a peaceful, prosperous and democratic future".
The G7 leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US who have been joined in Krun, Germany, by two representatives from the European Union (EU), also welcomed the European Council's decision last week to grant the status of candidate country to Ukraine. While condemning Russia's "brutal, unprovoked, unjustifiable and illegal war" against Ukraine, the leaders said that they "will not recognise Russia's continued attempts to re-draw borders by force".
"This devastating war has produced dramatic consequences far beyond Europe. It constitutes a blatant violation of international law, in particular a grave breach of the UN Charter."
The G7 reiterated its demand for Russia to put an end to this "war of choice, and immediately, unconditionally cease all hostilities and withdraw its troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders".