G7 vows to back Ukraine ‘for as long as it takes’

Krun (Germany): The G7 leaders, who have gathered in Germany for their ongoing Summit, promised to continue providing Ukraine with "financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support" and stand with the war-torn nation "for as long as it takes" in the face of Russia's continued invasion of Kiev.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, the leaders said that the G7 is "steadfast in our solidarity with Ukraine, and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to support the government and people of Ukraine in their courageous defence of their country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in their fight for a peaceful, prosperous and democratic future".