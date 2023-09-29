Gang violence in Haiti increases despite sanctions: UN

Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the world body chief reported conditions in the Caribbean nation in his latest report, mandated by the Security Council in October 2022 when it imposed sanctions against gang leaders and their enablers that include assets freeze, a travel ban and blocking the import of arms, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Gang-related violence has continued to escalate and to spread, exposing the Haitian population to extreme and systematic violence," Dujarric said.