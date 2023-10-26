Gaza crisis: Deadlock deepens as Security Council rejects competing resolutions by US, Russia

New Delhi: Yesterday, the United Nations Security Council found itself mired in a deepening deadlock as it rejected competing resolutions put forth by the United States and Russia in response to the ongoing crisis in Gaza and Israel. China and Russia wielded their veto power to block a draft resolution sponsored by the United States, while a second Russian-backed resolution failed to secure the required number of votes for adoption.
The U.S.-led draft resolution failed to pass, primarily due to negative votes from permanent Security Council members China and Russia. The vote tally stood at ten in favour, with three against (China, Russia, and the UAE) and two abstentions (Brazil and Mozambique).
The second draft resolution, spearheaded by Russia, also faced rejection as it couldn't garner enough votes in favour. It received support from four Council members (China, Gabon, Russia, and the UAE), faced opposition from the UK and the US, and saw nine abstentions (Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, France, Ghana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, and Switzerland). For a resolution to be adopted, it requires the backing of at least nine Council members.
Both of these competing resolutions contained similar language, calling for a "humanitarian ceasefire" or "humanitarian pause" to enable the safe delivery of aid to the desperate civilians in Gaza. Both drafts also condemned the terror attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians that occurred on October 7 and urged immediate action to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.
However, notable differences existed in the texts. The U.S.-backed proposal explicitly mentioned states' inherent right to self-defense, while the Russian-led resolution called for the immediate cancellation of the Israeli forces' evacuation order for civilians heading into southern Gaza.
It's important to note that draft resolutions do not represent the official position of the 15-member Security Council until they are adopted.
The United States' Ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, expressed her disappointment over the deadlock, highlighting that humanitarian aid had started to reach Gaza, in line with the U.S.-sponsored draft resolution. She thanked Qatar and Egypt for their mediation efforts but noted that over 200 hostages remained in captivity.
Russia's Ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzya, expressed his regret that the Security Council had been unable to send a collective signal to de-escalate the situation for two weeks since the crisis began. He also criticized the narrow self-centered interests of Council members and urged support for the Russia-led text as a final opportunity to fulfill the Council's noble functions.
Following the votes, the U.S. Ambassador expressed deep disappointment, while the Russian Ambassador expressed dismay at the Council's inability to respond to the ongoing Middle East conflict.
China's Ambassador, Zhang Jun, explained their veto of the U.S. resolution, stating that it lacked balance and strong calls for a full ceasefire. He emphasized the importance of clarity in ending the fighting, as it was a matter of life and death for many civilians. China chose to vote in favour of the Russian text.
The United Kingdom's Ambassador, Barbara Woodward, urged the Council to work towards a balanced text that condemned Hamas' terrorist attacks, recognized Israel's right to self-defence, protected civilians, and facilitated aid delivery to Gaza.
The United Arab Emirates' Ambassador, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, stressed the high stakes involved and the need for immediate action to address pressing humanitarian needs in the region.
These developments came after a series of failed resolutions and a UN Security Council debate, which brought more than 80 countries to the table to discuss the deteriorating crisis between Israel and Palestine, with regional and global repercussions.