Gaza crisis: Deadlock deepens as Security Council rejects competing resolutions by US, Russia

New Delhi: Yesterday, the United Nations Security Council found itself mired in a deepening deadlock as it rejected competing resolutions put forth by the United States and Russia in response to the ongoing crisis in Gaza and Israel. China and Russia wielded their veto power to block a draft resolution sponsored by the United States, while a second Russian-backed resolution failed to secure the required number of votes for adoption.

The U.S.-led draft resolution failed to pass, primarily due to negative votes from permanent Security Council members China and Russia. The vote tally stood at ten in favour, with three against (China, Russia, and the UAE) and two abstentions (Brazil and Mozambique).

The second draft resolution, spearheaded by Russia, also faced rejection as it couldn't garner enough votes in favour. It received support from four Council members (China, Gabon, Russia, and the UAE), faced opposition from the UK and the US, and saw nine abstentions (Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, France, Ghana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, and Switzerland). For a resolution to be adopted, it requires the backing of at least nine Council members.

Both of these competing resolutions contained similar language, calling for a "humanitarian ceasefire" or "humanitarian pause" to enable the safe delivery of aid to the desperate civilians in Gaza. Both drafts also condemned the terror attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians that occurred on October 7 and urged immediate action to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

However, notable differences existed in the texts. The U.S.-backed proposal explicitly mentioned states' inherent right to self-defense, while the Russian-led resolution called for the immediate cancellation of the Israeli forces' evacuation order for civilians heading into southern Gaza.

It's important to note that draft resolutions do not represent the official position of the 15-member Security Council until they are adopted.