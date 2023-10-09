Gaza death toll increases to 493, with 2,751 injured

Gaza: Since Israel began carrying out airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in response to the Hamas militant group's surprise attack on October 7, the death toll in the besieged enclave increased to 493 on Monday, with 2,751 people injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

In a statement sent to Xinhua news agency, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said the victims included 91 children and 61 women, who were killed when Israeli airstrikes hit their houses.

Among the injuries, 244 were children and 151 were women, the Ministry added.

Meanwhile, Israel has maintained its death toll at more than 700.

As of Monday, a total of 123,538 people have been internally displaced in Gaza in the three days since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out, according to UN agencies.