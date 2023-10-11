Gaza's only power station runs out of fuel

Since Hamas' attack at the weekend, Israel has imposed a siege of Gaza, cutting its supplies of electricity, fuel, food, goods and water. It means people in Gaza will rely on generators for electricity - if they have the fuel to run them, BBC reported.

Earlier this week, Israel had announced to cut supplies of electricity, fuel and water to the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military says hundreds of thousands of troops are near Gaza "ready to execute the mission we have been given".