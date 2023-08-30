Get ready to witness 'once in a blue moon' today

New Delhi, Aug 30: If you’re a selenophile, then be ready to witness a very rare event. On Wednesday you’ll get to see a supermoon, one of the largest and brightest moon of 2023.

A supermoon is so named because the moon appears much larger in the sky when it is full and is closest to Earth. It is going to be the second full moon in the month of August, following the first on August 1. As a result, it will be referred to as a blue moon.

Reportedly, The Blue Moon will be at its brightest about 9:30 p.m. (IST), while the Blue Super Moon will be at its brightest around 7:30 a.m. (IST) on August 31.