Ghanim Al Muftah's Quranic message on coexistence as east meets west in FIFA World Cup

​Srinagar, Nov 25: The opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday brought forth a brief but unique dialogue between the eastern and the western worlds.

Ghanim Al Muftah, a 20-year-old Doha resident, mesmerised people with the recitation of a Quranic verse, for the first time in any world cup, advocating for equality and coexistence after veteran American icon Morgan Freeman asked him about the 'distant and divided' world.

The American actor sought to know from the specially abled Arab young man how people would come together if only one way is accepted.