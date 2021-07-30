Global COVID-19 caseload tops 196.5 mn

Washington, July 30: The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 196.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.19 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.99 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll stood and vaccination tally stood at 196,543,425, 4,196,442 and 3,993,341,219, respectively.



The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 34,745,060 and 612,105, respectively, according to the CSSE.