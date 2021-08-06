Global COVID-19 caseload tops 200.7 mn

Washington, Aug 6: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 200.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.26 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.30 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll stood and vaccination tally stood at 200,799,056, 4,266,201 and 4,305,633,910, respectively.



The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 35,433,677 and 615,314, respectively, according to the CSSE.