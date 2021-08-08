Global COVID-19 caseload tops 202 mn

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll stood and vaccination tally stood at 202,183,140, 4,285,440 and 4,376,808,997, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 35,738,154 and 616,713, respectively, according to the CSSE.



In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 31,895,385 cases.