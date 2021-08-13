Global COVID-19 caseload tops 205.3 mn

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 205,368,850, 4,334,088 and 4,570,571,196, respectively.



The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 36,305,005 and 619,098, respectively, according to the CSSE.



In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 32,077,706 cases.