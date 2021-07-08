Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 4 million

New York, July 8: The global Covid-19 death toll has surpassed the 4 million mark, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.



Argentina registered 457 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the total death toll from the pandemic to 97,439, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.



In the same period, tests detected 19,423 new cases of infection, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,593,763, Xinhua reported citing the ministry.