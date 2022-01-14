Global COVID caseload tops 319.8 mn

In its latest update on Friday morning, the Universitay's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 319,871,018 and 5,520,191, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,552,790,916.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 64,044,568 and 846,371, according to the CSSE.