Global economy heading for weakest period of growth since 1990: IMF chief

In a downbeat assessment as the world grapples with the worst inflation shock in decades, she said economic activity was slowing across advanced economies in particular. While there was some momentum from developing nations - including China and India - low-income countries were also suffering from higher borrowing costs and falling demand for their exports, the media outlet reported.

Ahead of the IMF publishing revised economic forecasts next week, Georgieva said global growth in 2022 had collapsed by almost half since the initial rebound from the Covid pandemic in 2021, sliding from 6.1 per cent to 3.4 per cent. With high inflation, rising borrowing costs and mounting geopolitical tensions, she said global growth was on track to drop below 3 per cent in 2023 and remain weak for years to come.

As many as 90 per cent of advanced economies would experience a decline in their growth rate this year, she warned, with activity in the US and the eurozone hit by higher interest rates, it added.

Comparing the challenge to "climbing one 'great hill' after another", Georgieva said there were still more problems to overcome: "First was Covid, then Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation and a cost of living crisis that hit everyone."

"So far, we have proven to be resilient climbers. But the path ahead - and especially the path back to robust growth - is rough and foggy, and the ropes that hold us together may be weaker now than they were just a few years ago," she was quoted as saying by the media outlet.