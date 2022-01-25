Global education loss due to pandemic nearly insurmountable: UNICEF

“In March, we will mark two years of COVID-19-related disruptions to global education. Quite simply, we are looking at a nearly insurmountable scale of loss to children’s schooling,” said Robert Jenkins, Unicef Chief of Education, in a statement.

Children have lost basic numeracy and literacy skills.

In low- and middle-income countries, learning losses to school closures have left up to 70 percent of 10-year-olds unable to read or understand a simple text, up from 53 percent pre-pandemic, the report said.

In Ethiopia, primary school children are estimated to have learned between 30 to 40 percent of the math they would have learned if it had been a normal school year.