Global financial stability at risk from banking turmoil: IMF chief

London: International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva has warned that the global economy faces risks to its financial stability because of the turbulence in the banking sector.

Georgieva said rising interest rates had put pressure on debts, leading to "stresses" in leading economies, including among lenders, the Guardian reported.

She said the world economy would expand by just 3 percent in this year as rising borrowing costs, combined with the war in Ukraine and scarring from the Covid-19 pandemic, would suffocate growth.