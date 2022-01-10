Global lightning activity fell nearly 8% during COVID lockdowns in 2020

According to researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the cause of the drop appears to be a connection between lightning and air pollution.

"When Covid-19 led to lockdowns, there was a reduction in pollution everywhere, said Yakun Liu, a meteorological researcher from the Institute.

Less pollution means fewer microscopic particles hazing the sky and serving as points of nucleation for water droplets and ice crystals, Liu explained.

Fewer tiny ice crystals in storm clouds means fewer collisions of crystals, which Liu and other researchers believed to be one of the ways thunderheads generate electrical charges that lead to lightning.