Global Military spending reaches record high of $2.24 trillion in 2022 due to Ukraine-Russia conflict

New Delhi: Amidst mounting concerns over the climate emergency and a growing number of humanitarian crises worldwide, global military spending has surged to unprecedented heights.

The latest figures from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reveal that military expenditure rose by 3.7 percent in 2022, reaching a staggering $2.24 trillion - the highest level ever recorded.

SIPRI's research also indicates that Europe experienced its sharpest year-on-year increase in military spending in three decades. The think tank, renowned for its credibility and expertise in the field, has published new data highlighting the three biggest spenders in 2022: the United States, China, and Russia accounting for 56 percent of the world's total military expenditure.

As a result, global military spending will likely remain on an upward trajectory, posing significant challenges for those seeking to promote peace and disarmament worldwide. These increases reflect a perception that the security environment is deteriorating, prompting states to seek greater military strength and deterrence. In addition, with emerging threats ranging from cyberattacks to terrorism, states are placing greater emphasis on military spending to protect their national interests and ensure their security.