Global monkeypox cases surge to 14,000: WHO chief

New Delhi: More than 70 countries have reported about 14,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox infections, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.

In addition, five deaths have also been reported from Africa, he wrote on Twitter, adding that the global health agency is increasing efforts to curb the spread of the infectious disease. "Almost 14,000 confirmed #monkeypox cases have now been reported to WHO this year, from more than 70 countries and territories," Ghebreyesus tweeted.

"So far, 5 deaths have been reported, all in Africa," he added.

In a video posted on the microblogging site, the WHO Director-General said that most cases of monkeypox continue to be reported from Europe.