Global plastic pollution may be nearing irreversible tipping point

The team argued that solutions currently on offer, such as recycling and cleanup technologies, are not sufficient, and that we must tackle the problem at its root.



"The world promotes technological solutions for recycling and to remove plastic from the environment. As consumers, we believe that when we properly separate our plastic trash, all of it will magically be recycled. Technologically, recycling of plastic has many limitations, and countries that have good infrastructures have been exporting their plastic waste to countries with worse facilities," said Mine Tekman, doctoral researcher at the Alfred Wegener Institute in Germany.



"Reducing emissions requires drastic actions, like capping the production of virgin plastic to increase the value of recycled plastic, and banning export of plastic waste unless it is to a country with better recycling," Tekman added.