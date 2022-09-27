Global situation has become more challenging, say India, US

Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin have agreed that the global situation this year has become more challenging, especially due to the challenges in the Indo-Pacific, and underscored the need to further strengthen the bilateral relationship, in particular the defence ties.

The remarks came amidst China’s increasingly intimidatory behaviour in the region.

Jaishankar is here in the American Capital for bilateral consultations with several US Cabinet ministers, including his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

I do share with you that the global situation has become far more challenging this year (due to) a variety of reasons, the Indo-Pacific in particular,” Jaishankar said in his opening remarks at the top of his meeting with Austin at the Pentagon here on Monday.

“It is important that the stability, security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific should be secured. That is best done amongst others by cooperation between two countries,” he said.

Welcoming the External Affairs Minister to the Pentagon, Austin said sustaining the region’s security is especially important.

In recent months, we have seen the PRC (People’s Republic of China) intensify its efforts to challenge the rules-based international court from its unprecedented provocations in the Taiwan Strait to its actions in its neighbourhood, he said.

China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it.