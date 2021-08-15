Global sizzling: July was hottest month in 142 years, NOAA says

In this case first place is the worst place to be, NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said in a press release. This new record adds to the disturbing and disruptive path that climate change has set for the globe."

This is climate change," said Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann. It is an exclamation mark on a summer of unprecedented heat, drought, wildfires and flooding.

Earlier this week, a prestigious United Nations science panel warned of worsening climate change caused by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas and other human activity.

Warming on land in western North America and in parts of Europe and Asia really drove the record-setting heat, Sanchez-Lugo said. While the worldwide temperature was barely higher than the record, what shattered it was land temperature over the Northern Hemisphere, she said.

Northern Hemisphere temperatures were a third of a degree (.19 degrees Celsius) higher than the previous record set in July 2012, which for temperature records is a wide margin, Sanchez-Lugo said.

July is the hottest month of the year for the globe, so this is also the hottest month on record.