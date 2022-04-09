Go to India if you like it so much: Maryam to Imran Khan

Islamabad/Lahore: Pakistan's Opposition leader Maryam Nawaz on Saturday lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for lavishing praise on India, saying he should go to the neighbouring country if he likes it so much.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam, who is the daughter of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, also suggested that Khan should emulate the example of India where no prime minister has abrogated the Constitution while facing a no-confidence motion.
Her remarks came after Khan called India a "nation with a great sense of honour".
Prime Minister Khan, in an address to the nation on Friday night ahead of the no-trust motion where he has little chances of surviving unless some miracle takes place, said that he was not against India and had a huge following in the neighbouring country.
"No superpower can force India to do anything against its interests. They (India) are buying oil from Russia despite sanctions.
"Nobody can dictate terms to India which is a sovereign nation. Both countries got freedom at the same time. What the European Union ambassadors said here, could they say that to India also? he asked and added that they could not because India is a sovereign nation.
Responding to his remarks, Maryam said that Khan has gone mad .
"Imran is praising India. He should also follow it on no-trust move. Some 27 no-confidence motions were tabled against different prime ministers of India. No one has played with the Constitution, democracy and ethics like him (Khan). Vajpayee lost the no trust move by one vote and went home but he did not take the Constitution, nation and country hostage like Khan," she said in a series of tweets on Saturday.
"Someone should tell a person who has gone mad after seeing this power gone that he has been expelled by his own party and no one else. If you like India so much then shift there and leave the life of Pakistan, the 48-year-old PML-N leader said.
Maryam tore into Khan, saying he should not be treated as the prime minister anymore.
"One person who is not in his senses anymore cannot be allowed to wreak havoc & bring the entire country down. This is not a joke. He should not be treated as PM or ex PM, he must be treated as a PSYCHOPATH who just to save his own skin is holding the entire country hostage. Shame," she said in a tweet.