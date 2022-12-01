Goal to end AIDS by 2030 'badly off track': UNGA President

United Nations: UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi has called for action as the goal to end AIDS by 2030 is "badly off track".

In a message for World AIDS Day, which falls on December 1, Korosi said the goal to end AIDS by 2030 is badly off track, as "inequalities, discrimination, and disregard for human rights are hampering our progress", Xinhua news agency reported.

"We must address these challenges that have kept HIV/AIDS as a global health crisis for more than 40 years," he said.