Google compliance report|Removed 61,114 content pieces in Nov in India

New Delhi, Dec 31 : Google received 26,087 complaints from users and removed 61,114 pieces of content based on those complaints in November, the tech giant said in its monthly transparency report.
In addition to reports from users, Google also removed 3,75,468 pieces of content in November as a result of automated detection.
Google had received 24,569 complaints from users and removed 48,594 pieces of content based on those complaints in October, while 3,84,509 pieces of content were removed as a result of automated detection.
The US-based company has made these disclosures as part of compliance with India's IT rules that came into force in May this year.
Google, in its latest report, said it had received 26,087 complaints in the month of November (November 1-30, 2021) from individual users located in India via designated mechanisms, and the number of removal actions as a result of user complaints stood at 61,114.